When Is ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ On TV in 2021? December Dates Announced By NBC, Including Christmas Eve Showing, As Part Of Holiday Schedule

NBC announced its yearly December dates for the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life today. Frank Capra’s timeless story will be shown twice in December, including on Christmas Eve. The specific dates and times are Saturday, December 4 from 8-11 p.m. and December 24 at 8 p.m.

The network made the announcement as it rolled out much of its holiday schedule, which includes an array of specials and other programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, two different versions of The Grinch and the all-new Annie Live!

“From family favorites like Christmas in Rockefeller Center to the highly anticipated ‘Annie Live!’, this will surely be a holiday to remember starting with Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

See below for the current, chronological schedule of NBC’s holiday specials and series through January. More will be announced in the days and weeks ahead. Times listed are both ET and PT.

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 9-11 p.m.

Memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches from SNL‘s 47 seasons.

95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thursday, Nov. 25, 9-12 p.m. (repeat at 2 p.m.)

The yearly procession of giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, marching bands, performance groups, celebrities, clowns and the one-and-only Santa Claus broadcast from NYC.

National Dog Show Presented By Purina

Thursday, Nov. 25, 12-2 p.m. (repeat Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.)

Hosted by John O’Hurley of Seinfeld and Dancing with the Stars. David Frei, “the dean of dog show commentators,” will join him at the mic.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Friday, Nov. 26, 8-8:30 p.m. (repeat Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.)

The classic 1966 cartoon featuring the voice of Boris Karloff as the Grinch.

5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas

Friday, Nov. 26, 8:30-9 p.m.

Jimmy Fallon turns his bestselling children’s book into a primetime animated special.

Trolls Holiday in Harmony

Friday, Nov. 26, 9-9:30 p.m.

Things take an unexpected turn during the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap.

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 8-10 p.m.

A special heralading the arrival of the holidays with music, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree.

Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 10-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 15 at 10 p.m.)

Kelly Clarkson hosts a holiday special featuring her own music, exciting duets and special guests.

Annie Live!

Thursday, Dec. 2, 8-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.)

This year’s addition to NBC’s tradition of award-winning holiday musicals. The TV event will revisit the beloved story of Annie. Performed live from New York, the star-studded cast includes Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Celina Smith as Annie.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Saturday, Dec. 4, 8-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.)

The network’s annual airings of the feel-good classic starring Jimmy Stewart.

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City

Monday, Dec. 6, 10-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 22 at 10 p.m.)

Michael Bublé returns to NBC to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his chart-topping album, “Christmas,” with a new holiday special that’s a mix of comedy, music and, of course, the spirit of Christmas.

A Very Chrisley Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

After a series of blunders and holiday hijinks, the Chrisley family needs a Christmas miracle to save the big day.

L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth

Thursday, Dec. 16, 8-9 p.m.

A televised special showcasing the inspiring stories of 10 women whose tenacity and courage are leading to meaningful change.

Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 8-10 p.m.

A grumpy Grinch voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch plots to ruin Christmas for all the Whos in Whoville.

Christmas Eve Mass

Friday, Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

A Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented By Honda

Saturday, Jan. 1, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET/8:30-10 a.m. PT

Thousands of parade fans cheer on the rose-covered floats and marching bands in the annual New Year’s Day festivities from Pasadena.