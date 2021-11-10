‘Drug Lords’ Producer ITN Productions Signs Head Of Production Nicki Purcell

Netflix’s Drug Lords and History 101 producer ITN Productions has hired A&E After Dark indie Crackit Productions’ Nicki Purcell as Head of Production, replacing Elaine Morris.

Reporting into Managing Director of Television Ian Rumsey, Purcell will oversee the logistical, commercial and strategic direction of the production team as it bids to diversify its content and secure more commissions from SVoDs.

ITN Productions is responsible for Netflix double Drug Lords and History 101, along with shows for UK networks ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 amongst others.

Purcell held the same role at Greenbird-backed Crackit, which she joined in 2013, and she replaces Morris, who was with ITN Productions for four years and has moved elsewhere in TV.

“Nicki brings the ideal mix of experience, skill and strategic thinking,” said Rumsey. “She’s going to be a real asset to the team and I’m looking forward to working with her.”