Italian Streamer ITsART Launches; Channel 4 To Air Rugby Super League; BBC Puts Out Food Show To Tender; Global Buyers Swoop for Steve Backshall’s ‘Expedition’ – Global Briefs

Italian Streamer ITsART Launches In 26 European Countries ITsART, a streaming platform for Italian culture, launched yesterday in 26 European countries. Supported by the Italian Ministry of Culture, ITsART aims to enhance the reach of Italian artistic and cultural heritage globally. Already available in Italy and the UK, and now in EU markets including France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and more, the service will offer more than 1,250 live and on-demand events and shows, ranging from virtual monuments and museum tours, to opera, pop music, dance, theater and movies. The streamer has also agreed a partnership deal with Cinecittà, whereby the Italian studio will provide exclusive access to its Archivio Storico Luce which will soon feature new original documentaries, exhibitions, and podcasts that will become available in 2022.

Channel 4 To Air UK Rugby Super League For First Time

Rugby’s Super League will air on UK free-to-air TV for the first time in its 26-year history on Channel 4 next year. The initial two-year partnership will see 10 matches shown from February, starting with eight-time champions Leeds Rhinos against Warrington Wolves and ending with two play-off fixtures. Channel 4 Head of Sport Pete Andrews hailed a “special addition to Channel 4’s portfolio”, which is one of its first major deals since opening its Leeds headquarters.

BBC Puts Out Food Show To Tender

The BBC has commissioned a show on food, farming and the countryside in the UK and has opened it up to a tender in each of the four UK nations. Indies based outside of London can pitch to produce the 20-part UK Food Stories (working title), which will air on BBC2 in the 6.30pm slot. The show will explore how the landscape has influenced what we eat, food production, supply chains and environmental impact. A separate set of VTs for the show will be commissioned separately from local suppliers in each UK nation.

Global Buyers Swoop for Steve Backshall’s ‘Expedition’

More than 140 territories have acquired the second series of nature presenter Steve Backshall’s Expedition from Fremantle. The distributor has struck deals with the likes of France Télévisions, PBS, BBC Earth (Africa, Asia and via Blue Ant Media in Canada), Discovery (Latin America), Australia’s SBS and Quebecor Content (French speaking Canada). Produced by Sky Studios-backed True to Nature, the second run will launch on UKTV channel Dave later this month.