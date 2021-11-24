Italian Streamer ITsART Launches; Channel 4 To Air Rugby Super League; BBC Puts Out Food Show To Tender; Global Buyers Swoop for Steve Backshall’s ‘Expedition’ – Global Briefs

Channel 4 To Air UK Rugby Super League For First Time
Rugby’s Super League will air on UK free-to-air TV for the first time in its 26-year history on Channel 4 next year. The initial two-year partnership will see 10 matches shown from February, starting with eight-time champions Leeds Rhinos against Warrington Wolves and ending with two play-off fixtures. Channel 4 Head of Sport Pete Andrews hailed a “special addition to Channel 4’s portfolio”, which is one of its first major deals since opening its Leeds headquarters.
BBC Puts Out Food Show To Tender
The BBC has commissioned a show on food, farming and the countryside in the UK and has opened it up to a tender in each of the four UK nations. Indies based outside of London can pitch to produce the 20-part UK Food Stories (working title), which will air on BBC2 in the 6.30pm slot. The show will explore how the landscape has influenced what we eat, food production, supply chains and environmental impact. A separate set of VTs for the show will be commissioned separately from local suppliers in each UK nation.
Global Buyers Swoop for Steve Backshall’s ‘Expedition’
More than 140 territories have acquired the second series of nature presenter Steve Backshall’s Expedition from Fremantle. The distributor has struck deals with the likes of France Télévisions, PBS, BBC Earth (Africa, Asia and via Blue Ant Media in Canada), Discovery (Latin America), Australia’s SBS and Quebecor Content (French speaking Canada). Produced by Sky Studios-backed True to Nature, the second run will launch on UKTV channel Dave later this month.
