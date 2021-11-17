Iranian Transgender Story ‘Son Of Man’ Boarded By Silver Mountain Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Silver Mountain Distribution, the sales and marketing wing of Ireland-based Silver Mountain Productions, is handling rights on Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Hosseini’s Son Of Man.

The pic is a rare LGBTQIA+ story to come from Iran, which is ruled by a strict religious government that continues to outlaw homosexuality. It was also shot in the country, notable as other Iranian filmmakers have in the past chosen to shoot films with potentially controversial subject matters outside of Iran.

The film stars Behnam Sharafi as an Iranian woman, Azar, who following her divorce gives birth to a baby girl, Armita. With the support of her only friend, Azar transitions, becoming Ahoura and bringing Armita up as her father. They enjoy a loving and close relationship with Armita believing her mother Azar died when she was a baby. The secrets of the past appear to be buried forever until Armita’s biological father, Bahman, appears in Tehran from Italy to claim paternity, threatening to tear their whole world apart.

The project was financed and produced by Vahid Dalili’s Dalili Group and also stars Majid Potki, Paria Mardanian and Hadi Eftekharzadeh. The collaboration with SMP was negotiated and agreed by SMP’s Ronald de Neef, the film’s producer Vahid Dalili and producer and director Hosseini.

Son Of Man is currently being submitted to festivals.

Director Sepideh Hosseini commented, “I am so pleased that this important film is being launched into the world markets. Using the story and lived experience of my friend and incorporating real events which we reconstructed in Son Of Man I intend to raise much needed awareness and encourage the world to confront and openly discuss the plight of the transgender community around the world. It is so important that we share the language and common pain of humanity and get the world to defend the transgender view. Maybe if we all join hands the whole world can help to bring about change.”

SMP’s Creative Director Dominique Murphy – de Neef added, “LGBTQIA+ rights need to be fought for from every corner of the world. This film is an incredible piece of work that sheds light on the discrimination that transgender people are subjected to. We still live in a world where transgender people are marginalised by members of our society for being who they are. The lack of understanding and support in today’s society is unacceptable and this is why films like Son Of Man are so crucial. This film highlights the transgender experience alongside beautiful cinematography and powerful performances.”