International Emmys: ‘Masked Singer’, ‘Tehran’, ‘Call My Agent!’ Among Winners – Complete List

The French comedy Call My Agent and Israeli drama Tehran took the top prizes at the 49th annual International Emmys, which here handed out Monday night during an in-person ceremony in New York. See the full list of winners below.
The UK boasts both top acting honors David Tennant for crime thriller Des and Hayley Squires for porn drama Adult Material — as well as winning the Non-Scripted Entertainment prize for The Maksed Singer.
Norway’s Atlantic Crossing went home with the Emmy for TV Movie/Miniseries, and Thailand’s Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice won for Documentary. It was the country’s first International Emmy.
“We are delighted to be able to gather the global television community, in-person again, in New York to celebrate the world’s best television.” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce Paisner. “The diversity and geographic spread of tonight’s winners demonstrate once again the universal power of great storytelling and performances.”
Former NBA All-Star Dirk Nowitzki presented the International Emmy Directorate Award to Dr. Thomas Bellut, Director General of German public broadcaster ZDF, one of Europe’s major and most renowned broadcasters.
Actress and comedian Yvonne Orji hosted the event from the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.
Here are the winners at the 2021 International Emmys:
Arts Programming
Kubrick By Kubrick
Temps Noir / Telemark / Arte France
France
Producers: Martin Laurent, Jérémy Zelnik, Maciej Kubicki, Anna Kepinska
Director: Gregory Monro
Best Performance by an Actress
Hayley Squires in Adult Material
Fifty Fathoms Productions
United Kingdom
Short-Form Series
INSiDE
Luminous Beast
New Zealand
Producers: Peter Salmon, Liz DiFiore
Director: Peter Salmon
Writers: Dan Musgrove, Shoshana McCallum, Thomas Sainsbury, Kura Forrester, Nic Sampson
Principal Cast: Morgana O’Reilly, Josh Thomson, Sam Snedden
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards
Univision Network / The Latin Recording Academy
United States
Executive Producers: Jose Tillan, Charlie Singer, Ignacio Meyer, Raj Kapoor, Ulises Chang
Producer: Terry Lickona
Director: Marcelo Gama
Writers : Cesar Muñoz, Manuel Alvarez, Sandra Aragon, Sergio Jablon
Principal Cast : Ana Brenda Contreras, Victor Manuelle, Yalitza Aparicio
Documentary
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
2050 Productions / Netflix
Thailand
Executive Producer: Amanda Feldon
Producer: Pailin Wedel
Director: Pailin Wedel
Writers: Pailin Wedel, Nina Ijas
Non-Scripted Entertainment
The Masked Singer
Bandicoot Scotland / ITV
United Kingdom
Executive Producers: Claire Horton, Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton
Producer: Marc Bassett
Director: Simon Staffurth
Writers: Les Keen, Aiden Spackman
Principal Cast: Joel Dommett, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Atlantic Crossing
Cinenord / Beta Film / PBS / SVT/ DR / Nevision / NRK
Norway
Executive Producers: Tone Rønning, Justus Riesenkampff, Friedemann Goez, Alexander Eik, Susanne Simpson, Anni Faurbye Fernandez, Sofia Helin, James Cabourne, Sofie Wanting Hassing
Producer: Silje Hopland Eik
Director: Alexander Eik
Writers: Linda May Kallestein, Alexander Eik
Principal Cast: Sofia Helin, Kyle MacLachlan, Tobias Santelmann, Søren Pilmark, Harriet Sansom Harris, Lucy Russel, Daniel Betts
Best Performance by an Actor
David Tennant in Des
New Pictures / ITV
United Kingdom
Telenovela
The Song of Glory
China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd / Croton Entertainment Co., Ltd / Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film / Culture Communication Co., Ltd / Jolly Orange Studio
PR China
Executive Producers: Xingchen Huang, Ni Xue
Producer: Ying Wang
Director: Wei Chu Lee
Writer: Mengzhang Wu
Principal Cast: Qin Li, Hao Qin
Comedy
Call My Agent! – Season 4
Mon Voisin Productions / Mother Productions / France Télévision / Netflix
France
Producers : Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller, Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger
Directors : Marc Fitoussi, Antoine Garceau
Writers: Fanny Herrero (Created by), Victor Reodenbach (Head Writer)
Drama Series
Tehran
Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions
Israel
Executive Producers: Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson, Moshe Zonder, Eldad Koblenz, Dimitris Michalakis
Director: Daniel Syrkin
Writers: Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar
Principal Cast: Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Menashe Noy, Liraz Charhi
