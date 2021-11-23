International Emmys: ‘Masked Singer’, ‘Tehran’, ‘Call My Agent!’ Among Winners – Complete List

The French comedy Call My Agent and Israeli drama Tehran took the top prizes at the 49th annual International Emmys, which here handed out Monday night during an in-person ceremony in New York. See the full list of winners below.

The UK boasts both top acting honors David Tennant for crime thriller Des and Hayley Squires for porn drama Adult Material — as well as winning the Non-Scripted Entertainment prize for The Maksed Singer.

Norway’s Atlantic Crossing went home with the Emmy for TV Movie/Miniseries, and Thailand’s Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice won for Documentary. It was the country’s first International Emmy.

TV Academy

“We are delighted to be able to gather the global television community, in-person again, in New York to celebrate the world’s best television.” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce Paisner. “The diversity and geographic spread of tonight’s winners demonstrate once again the universal power of great storytelling and performances.”

Former NBA All-Star Dirk Nowitzki presented the International Emmy Directorate Award to Dr. Thomas Bellut, Director General of German public broadcaster ZDF, one of Europe’s major and most renowned broadcasters.

Actress and comedian Yvonne Orji hosted the event from the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

Here are the winners at the 2021 International Emmys:

Arts Programming

Kubrick By Kubrick

Temps Noir / Telemark / Arte France

France

Producers: Martin Laurent, Jérémy Zelnik, Maciej Kubicki, Anna Kepinska

Director: Gregory Monro

Best Performance by an Actress

Hayley Squires in Adult Material

Fifty Fathoms Productions

United Kingdom

Short-Form Series

INSiDE

Luminous Beast

New Zealand

Producers: Peter Salmon, Liz DiFiore

Director: Peter Salmon

Writers: Dan Musgrove, Shoshana McCallum, Thomas Sainsbury, Kura Forrester, Nic Sampson

Principal Cast: Morgana O’Reilly, Josh Thomson, Sam Snedden

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards

Univision Network / The Latin Recording Academy

United States

Executive Producers: Jose Tillan, Charlie Singer, Ignacio Meyer, Raj Kapoor, Ulises Chang

Producer: Terry Lickona

Director: Marcelo Gama

Writers : Cesar Muñoz, Manuel Alvarez, Sandra Aragon, Sergio Jablon

Principal Cast : Ana Brenda Contreras, Victor Manuelle, Yalitza Aparicio

Documentary

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

2050 Productions / Netflix

Thailand

Executive Producer: Amanda Feldon

Producer: Pailin Wedel

Director: Pailin Wedel

Writers: Pailin Wedel, Nina Ijas

Non-Scripted Entertainment

The Masked Singer

Bandicoot Scotland / ITV

United Kingdom

Executive Producers: Claire Horton, Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton

Producer: Marc Bassett

Director: Simon Staffurth

Writers: Les Keen, Aiden Spackman

Principal Cast: Joel Dommett, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Atlantic Crossing

Cinenord / Beta Film / PBS / SVT/ DR / Nevision / NRK

Norway

Executive Producers: Tone Rønning, Justus Riesenkampff, Friedemann Goez, Alexander Eik, Susanne Simpson, Anni Faurbye Fernandez, Sofia Helin, James Cabourne, Sofie Wanting Hassing

Producer: Silje Hopland Eik

Director: Alexander Eik

Writers: Linda May Kallestein, Alexander Eik

Principal Cast: Sofia Helin, Kyle MacLachlan, Tobias Santelmann, Søren Pilmark, Harriet Sansom Harris, Lucy Russel, Daniel Betts

Best Performance by an Actor

David Tennant in Des

New Pictures / ITV

United Kingdom

Telenovela

The Song of Glory

China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd / Croton Entertainment Co., Ltd / Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film / Culture Communication Co., Ltd / Jolly Orange Studio

PR China

Executive Producers: Xingchen Huang, Ni Xue

Producer: Ying Wang

Director: Wei Chu Lee

Writer: Mengzhang Wu

Principal Cast: Qin Li, Hao Qin

Comedy

Call My Agent! – Season 4

Mon Voisin Productions / Mother Productions / France Télévision / Netflix

France

Producers : Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller, Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger

Directors : Marc Fitoussi, Antoine Garceau

Writers: Fanny Herrero (Created by), Victor Reodenbach (Head Writer)

Drama Series

Tehran

Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions

Israel

Executive Producers: Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson, Moshe Zonder, Eldad Koblenz, Dimitris Michalakis

Director: Daniel Syrkin

Writers: Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar

Principal Cast: Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Menashe Noy, Liraz Charhi