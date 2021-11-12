International Emmys Sets ‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji As Host; Vanessa Williams, Method Man & Dirk Nowitzki Among Presenters

International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has secured Insecure star Yvonne Orji to host the 49th International Emmy Awards. The in-person trophy show is set for Monday, November 22, at the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

IATAS also revealed presenters for the ceremony including Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, Brian d’Arcy James, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz and Felipe Santa. Former NBA star and future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will present the International Emmy Directorate Award to Thomas Bellut, Director General of German pubcaster ZDF.

Actress and comic Orji earned an Emmy nom last year for her role as Molly opposite Issa Rae in Insecure, which is airing its fifth and final season on HBO. She also did a stand-up special in 2020 and will be part of Amazon Prime Video’s second year-end special Yearly Departed.

David Tennant, the French comedy Call My Agent and Israeli drama Tehran are among those vying for prizes at the International Emmys this year. Nominations for the awards this year saw 44 nominees across 11 categories and a record number of 24 countries.

The International Emmys ceremony, which will follow Covid safety protocols, will be livestreamed at iemmys.tv, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Attendees will need to show proof of vaccination and a negative test to access the event.