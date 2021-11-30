Rose d’Or Awards: Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside’ And Jack Thorne’s ‘Help’ Win Major Gongs

Bo Burnham’s Inside for Netflix and Jack Thorne’s Channel 4 drama Help took home the Comedy and Drama gongs at last night’s 60th Rose d’Or TV awards.

UK shows performed well at the European Broadcasting Union event, which also saw long-running BBC1 entertainment show Strictly Come Dancing take home Studio Entertainment, ITV’s Long Lost Family scoop Reality and Factual Entertainment and BBC1/AppleTV+’s 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room win for Documentary.

The latter was one of three victories for director Adam Wishart’s Wish/Art Films, which also won both News and Current Affairs and the coveted Golden Rose for ITV’s Storming The Capital: The Inside Story, as correspondent Robert Moore was richly rewarded.

Netflix’s French comedy/drama Call My Agent continued its success with the award for Comedy Drama & Sitcom and there was also a win for CBBC favourite Horrible Histories in Children and Youth.

Help creator Jack Thorne would have been delighted to see his lower-budget social realist drama, which starred Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham, overcome stiff competition from Netflix duo Squid Game and Bridgerton – the streamer’s two most-watched TV shows of all time. The win came as distributor All3Media International sold Help to buyers across Europe, Australasia, and Asia and the feature is also due to air on Acorn TV in the U.S.

Netflix did win, however, for Burnham’s musical comedy Inside, beating BBC triple Motherland, Famalam and Staged, along with Iceland Channel 2’s Journey and Israeli channel HOT’s The New Black 2.

The Winners

Soap or Telenovela

Two Lives (Dos Vidas)

Bambu Producciones, A StudioCanal Company/StudioCanal/RTVE/Spain

Children and Youth

Horrible Histories Black History Special

Lion TV /ABC Studios/CBBC/UK

Studio Entertainment

Strictly Come Dancing

BBC Studios/BBC One /UK

Comedy

Bo Burnham: Inside

Netflix/USA

Audio Entertainment

I’m Not A Monster

BBC News Longform Audio/BBC Sounds/BBC Radio 5 Live/BBC Panorama/Frontline PBS/UK

Arts

FIRESTARTER – The Story of Bangarra

Just In Films Production/ICON FILMS DISTRIBUTION/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia

News and Current Affairs and Golden Rose

Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story

Wish/Art Films/APPLE TV+/BBC One/UK

Multiplatform Series

InterConnected: Fred Gets Feedback

BBC Writersroom/BBC/UK

Comedy Drama & Sitcom

Call My Agent

Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions/Netflix /France télévision/France

Reality and Factual Entertainment

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Line Up Industries/ITV/UK

Documentary

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

Wish/Art Films/APPLE TV+/BBC One/UK

Drama

Help

The Forge in association with One Shoe Films/All3Media International/Channel 4 /UK