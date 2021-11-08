Ingo Rademacher Out At ABC’s ‘General Hospital’, Last Airdate Set

Longtime General Hospital actor Ingo Rademacher is no longer part of the cast, Deadline has confirmed. His final episode on the soap will air Nov. 22.

The reason for his departure has not been disclosed, but the actor, who joined the daytime serial in 1996 in the role of Jasper “Jax” Jacks, has been criticized by some castmates in recent weeks, first for opposing a Covid-19 vaccination mandate and, more recently, for his comments on transgender people.

Rademacher said in an Instagram video earlier today that he would address his status with the soap soon.

The actor drew criticism yesterday from castmates Nancy Lee Grahn and transgender actor Cassandra James, both of whom objected to Rademacher’s Instragram post in which he re-posted a tweet from a conservative commentator who used the word “dude” in reference to Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health and first transgender four-star officer.

In her tweet yesterday, Grahn indicated that Rademacher was no longer part of the GH cast. It remains unclear whether Rademacher’s departure was in the works prior to his weekend Instagram post.

In a new Instagram video this morning, Rademacher apologized for not deleting the word “dude” from the re-tweeted photo, and apologized to James specifically. “Cassandra, I apologize to you sincerely,” Rademacher said. “I think you’re an absolute talent and you’re very beautiful as well. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that. I think you’re absolutely gorgeous, I really do.”

Shortly thereafter, James tweeted, “While trans people are subjected to physical violence every day I spoke up to call out something more insidious. Transphobic memes and ‘jokes’ perpetuate the myth that trans people are anything less than infinitely resilient and utterly brilliant.”

James then tweeted, “I am so moved by the enormous amount of love and support I am seeing online from the fans and many members of the General Hospital family. Thank you.”

In addition to the post about Levine, Rademacher doubled down on his previously stated anti-vaccine mandate stance, posting an Instagram message yesterday stating, “I will stand with you to fight for medical freedom.” In an Instagram Story post, Rademacher wrote, “If we don’t send a strong message to the Biden Administration to reverse course immediately where do you think this ends guys? With Booster No. 25? Nope. Vaccine passports and more segregation is on its way right now. Wakey Wakey.”

Rademacher’s anti-mandate stance became widely known in August when costar Steve Burton tested positive for Covid-19 and said he contracted the virus at work. GH’s Grahn called on SAG-AFTRA to address the issue of working “on a set with unmasked, unvaccinated actors.”

When the hashtag #FireIngo subsequently began to trend, the Australian actor lashed out on Instagram at the “morons,” “dictators,” and “horrible, horrible” people calling for his firing.