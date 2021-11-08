‘General Hospital’ Actor Ingo Rademacher Blasted By Castmates For Transphobic Tweet

Ingo Rademacher, a star of ABC’s General Hospital since joining the show in 1996 as Jasper “Jax” Jacks but better known recently for his anti-vax mandate stance, is once again being slammed by castmates, this time for posting a transphobic social media message.

One of his co-stars even says that Rademacher is no longer with the venerable soap.

Rademacher, whose opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine mandate was unpopular with at least some co-stars, again drew their ire this weekend by reposting a tweet on his Instagram account calling Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, a “dude.” The Biden-appointed U.S. assistant secretary for health was recently sworn in as the first transgender four-star officer.

Last night, two of Rademacher’s General Hospital castmates – trans actor Cassandra James and longtime GH star Nancy Lee Grahn – blasted Rademacher for the post.

“I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor,” tweeted James, who plays Dr. Terry Randolph on the soap. “Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family.“

“Misgendering trans folks is violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us,” James continued. “The cis world doesn’t get to decide which of us is valuable. I am so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for calling out transphobia and violence.”

Grahn then tweeted, “The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast. Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar @cassandrajames_ & the trans community.”

It was unclear whether Rademacher’s alleged departure from the show followed or was preceded by his post about Levine.

Although Rademacher has not as yet directly commented on his status with the show, the actor seems to have doubled down on his anti-vax mandate stance, posting an Instagram message yesterday stating, “I will stand with you to fight for medical freedom.” In an Instagram Story post, Rademacher wrote, “If we don’t send a strong message to the Biden Administration to reverse course immediately where do you think this ends guys? With Booster No. 25? Nope. Vaccine passports and more segregation is on its way right now. Wakey Wakey.”

Rademacher’s anti-mandate stance became widely known in August when costar Steve Burton tested positive for Covid-19 and said he contracted the virus at work. GH’s Grahn called on SAG-AFTRA to address the issue of working “on a set with unmasked, unvaccinated actors.”

When the hashtag #FireIngo subsequently began to trend, the Australian actor lashed out on Instagram at the “morons,” “dictators,” and “horrible, horrible” people calling for his firing.

Deadline has reached out to Rademacher and a General Hospital spokesperson for comment on the actor’s job status at the soap.

