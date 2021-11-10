‘Industry’ Star Myha’la Herrold Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Myha’la Herrold, one of the stars of HBO’s banking drama Industry, has signed with UTA for representation.

Herrold plays Harper Stern in the Lena Dunham-exec produced series, which was recently renewed for a second season and is currently in productions. Industry gives an insider’s view of the black box of high finance through the eyes of an outsider, Herrold’s Harper Stern, a talented young woman from upstate New York.

She was previously represented by WME.

Her previous television credits include an appearance in an episode of Amazon’s Modern Love opposite Julia Garner.

On the feature side, she is starring in A24 thriller Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, where she will star opposite Pete Davidson, Maria Bakalova and Amandla Sternberg, with Halina Reijn directing.

Herrold’s previous film credits include Rashaad Ernesto Green’s Premature amd Hulu feature Plan B, directed by Natalie Morales.

A graduate of Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama, she got her start in theater and musicals, playing Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon.

Herrold will continue to be managed by 11:11 Entertainment.