‘Industry’ Exec David P. Davis Launches ITV Studios-Backed Scripted Label

Industry exec David P. Davis is launching an ITV Studios-backed drama indie.

5 Acts Productions is the first label to sit under Patrick Spence’s newly-launched ITV Studios scripted studio and will be based in Cardiff, focusing on producing diverse drama for the domestic and international markets.

He joins from Industry and His Dark Materials producer Bad Wolf, where he exec produced the BBC2/HBO hit along with a mix of other projects. Prior to Bad Wolf, he worked for Left Bank on Sony, Amazon and Channel 4 Philip K. Dick drama Electric Dreams, and he used to be part of the Doctor Who script team.

Spence said Davis “represents everything we are looking for: a passion for stories that have not yet been told, the talent to bring them to life and a vision for a new UK business that could actively enhance our industry.”

Other new ITV Studios scripted labels include Red Production Company founder Nicola Shindler’s fledgling Quay Street Productions and Dominic-Treadwell-Collins’ Happy Prince, along with big beasts such as Mammoth Screen and Line of Duty producer World Productions . ITV Studios will also handle international distribution for 5 Acts.

Yesterday, ITV Studios promoted Lifted Entertainment MD Angela Jain to oversee all unscripted labels.