‘Indiana Jones 5’ Crew Member Found Dead On Location In Morocco

Nic Cupac, who was working as a grip on the second unit of Disney/Lucasfilm’s new Indiana Jones movie in Morocco, died suddenly. He was 54.

Cupac’s family has not released additional information about the cause of death, but it was not related to the production of the film, the latest installment of the franchise starring Harrison Ford. Media reports say he was found in his hotel room in Fes.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said.

According to IMDb, Cupac’s previous credits as a member of camera and electrical departments include Disney’s Star Wars pics The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story as well as Cruella, along with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Assassin’s Creed, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Disney has Indiana Jones 5 currently slotted for a June 30, 2023 release with James Mangold directing the latest installment, which has seen its share of delays thanks to Covid and an injury to Ford. He returns to star alongside Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann.