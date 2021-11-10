South Asian Streamer ZEE5 Global Launches ‘Desi Noir’ Anthology Series ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’

EXCLUSIVE: South Asian streaming platform ZEE5 Global is backing ‘Desi noir’ anthology series Qatil Hassenaon Ke Naam.

The drama will be streamed on the app’s Zindagi vertical, which has been a digital bridge uniting Indian and Pakistani cinema creatives.

Emphasizing the theme of female empowerment, the show focuses on the fearlessness of women and their determination to avenge deceit, whilst being set in ‘Androon Sheher’ (meaning ‘Downtown’) – a mythical neighbourhood. Themes of love, ambition, revenge and revolution will also be explored. Meena Gaur is director.

The series is headlined by prominent Lollywood actors including Sanam Saeed (Zindagi Gulzar Hai), Sarwat Gilani (Jawani Phir Nahi Ani), Mehar Bano (Daagh), Faiza Gillani (Deewangi), Beo Raana Zafar (Cake), Samiya Mumtaz (Dhoop Ki Deewar) and Eman Suleman (Zindagi Tamasha). Pakistani heartthrobs Osman Khalid Butt (Diyar-E-Dil) and Sheheryar Munawar (Parey Hut Love) will also star.

Co-written by Farjad Nabi, the show is endeavouring to pave the way for ‘feminist noir’ in South-Asian cinema, being told as it is through the perspectives of seven femme-fatales.

After its recent establishment in the U.S. from June this year, ZEE5 is now available across 190 territories, with content accessible in 18 Indian national and six international languages.

The launch earlier targeted the South Asian diaspora audience of 5.4 million in the States. The platform features 3,500 films and major Bollywood blockbusters like Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, Simmba and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Around 200 ZEE original contents are available to view on demand.

“As the foremost platform for South Asian content, we cherry-pick stories from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh that will not only entertain audiences but also engage them at a deeper level. Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is one of those stories that’s not just about breaking stereotypes, but also creating new and powerful women characters who will be celebrated for their personalities,” said Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global.