Imax Hires Industry Vet Julie Fontaine As SVP Marketing

Imax has named former Lionsgate and Netflix publicity veteran Julie Fontaine as SVP Marketing in what is a newly created position at the large-format exhibitor. She will report directly to Imax chief marketing officer Denny Tu.

Fontaine will oversee strategic marketing campaigns and creative for Imax’s global event features lineup as well as product and marketing strategy across the exhibitor’s network. In her role, she’ll work closely with the company’s studio, filmmaking and exhibition partners.

She counts more than two decades of experience across film marketing and publicity. In addition to programming event movies from the major studios and big China releases, Imax has ventured into unique music and entertainment experiences of late, i.e., Halsey’s 50-minute visual album experience.

“Julie is a game-changing leader with exceptional versatility, having spearheaded successful marketing and publicity campaigns across theatrical and streaming, for blockbuster movies and award-winning prestige films,” said Tu. “As Imax further expands its global content portfolio and diversifies its filmmaker partnerships, Julie’s expertise will help ensure that the Imax Experience remains first-choice for our fans and partners alike.”

Said Fontaine: “Imax is leading the way on how audiences experience entertainment; they are at the forefront of the evolution of film technology, enabling the world’s best storytellers to immerse us in the spectacular worlds they create. I could not be more thrilled to join the incredible marketing team as they continue to find innovative and impactful ways to connect audiences to Imax.”

Most recently, Fontaine served as VP Film Publicity at Netflix, where she built and led a team of more than 100 staff and oversaw hundreds of film titles including such hits as Bird Box and Extraction and multi Oscar winner Roma.

Prior to Netflix, Fontaine was EVP Worldwide Publicity and Marketing Strategy at Lionsgate, where she oversaw such movies as The Hunger Games franchise, John Wick titles, Tyler Perry’s canon, alongside multi-award winner La La Land, and an ongoing slate of horror and genre films. She started her career in New York with a six-year run at Miramax Films.

Fontaine served on the board of the New York Women’s Foundation for six years and is a currently member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, as well as Film Independent.

Imax recently posted its best quarter since the pandemic, ending September 30 with $142 million at the global box office from such movies as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Widow and Free Guy.