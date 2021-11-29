‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ Live Show To Return Tuesday Night

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! live show will return tomorrow night after five nights off air following storm disruption, ITV has said.

A spokesman said the “brand new show” will return to the Gwyrch Castle Tuesday and there will be a live public vote, with hosts Ant and Dec revealing the winner at the end. Storm Arwen has caused disruption across Wales, with more than 30,000 thousand homes experiencing power cuts and road and rail travel affected

The Lifted Entertainment production team has been working round the clock to get the show back on air following damage caused by Storm Arwen, which first caused the live elements of Friday night’s episode to be cancelled and subsequently the next two days. Both were replaced by compilation episodes and the contestants were also relocated from the castle over the weekend while remaining in their Covid ‘bubble.’

ITV will be delighted to get the show back on the road as the normally-mammoth ratings have taken a hit. The first episode of this 21st series has just consolidated to 11.1M viewers, according to data provided by ITV.