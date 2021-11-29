‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ Latest: Question Marks Over Live Show For Fourth Consecutive Night

ITV is facing the possibility of a fourth consecutive night without a live episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Monday, with Storm Arwen continuing to cause disruption.
Deadline understands the ITV Studios production team is working round the clock to get the Welsh Gwrych Castle site back up-and-running but can’t yet commit to a live episode tonight.
“Technical difficulties caused by extreme weather” caused Saturday and Sunday night’s episodes to be cancelled after the live version of Friday’s ep was also canned, while the contestants have been removed from the castle and taken to a “safe place”, remaining in a Covid ‘bubble’. Storm Arwen has caused disruption across Wales, with more than 30,000 thousand homes experiencing power cuts and road and rail travel affected.
The weekend’s live episodes were replaced by compilation shows voiced by hosts Ant and Dec.
