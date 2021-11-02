Gravitas Ventures Acquires Rights To Adrian Martinez’s Directorial Debut ‘iGilbert’ Starring Dascha Polanco

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to iGilbert, the feature directorial debut of actor Adrian Martinez (The Guilty, I Feel Pretty), in which he also stars alongside Dascha Polanco (In the Heights, Orange Is the New Black) and Raùl Castillo (Army of the Dead, We the Animals). The indie distributor will release the drama in theaters and on demand on December 31.

iGilbert centers on Gilbert Gonzalez (Martinez), who feels isolated from the world. He is 39, a virgin, obese and lives with his sarcastic, overprotective mother, who owns the Manhattan brownstone. Fearful of life and people, yet starving for human connection, Gilbert takes photos of women secretly, wherever and whenever he can. Enter Jana (Polanco), a tenant in the building and the source of innumerable fantasies.

Jana is a contradiction – beautiful but haunted by her own insecurities that inhibit her from standing up to her ex-boyfriend Tony (Castillo), an Iraq war vet with PTSD. Gilbert dreams of rescuing her, but doesn’t believe she could ever love him, especially if she knew about all the secret photos. This love triangle becomes a battle for human connection which is increasingly difficult in our digital and disconnected world.

Martinez produced the film alongside Cynthia Hargrave (Bottle Rocket), also exec producing alongside Jose Rivera (The Motorcycle Diaries).

Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company founded in 2006, looks to connect independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Recent releases from the company include Michael Lembeck’s Queen Bees; Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Our Friend, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel; Vanguard, directed by Stanley Tong, and starring Jackie Chan; and Andy Tennant’s The Secret: Dare to Dream, starring Katie Holmes.

Gravitas has also recently acquired titles including Kathy Bates drama Home, from writer-director Franka Potente, family adventure film The King’s Daughter, starring Pierce Brosnan, and The Accursed, a horror film marking the feature directorial debut of writer-directors Elizabeta Vidovic and Kathryn Michell.

Martinez is represented by Innovative Artists, Vault Entertainment and attorney James Sarna of Sarna & Associates. Gravitas negotiated the acquisition deal with Sarna.