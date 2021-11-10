Idris Elba Teases Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie With Behind-The-Scenes Social Media Posts

John Luther is gearing up for his Netflix debut as Idris Elba teases his character’s return for the upcoming Netflix movie from director Jaime Payne.

On Wednesday, The Harder They Fall actor shared behind-the-scenes images for the streamer’s Luther film, included pics of a Luther clapper and his uniform as the titular BBC detective. Series creator Neil Cross will pen the script.

“Oi……I’m back!,” his tweet read. HIs Instagram post featured the geotag “On Set.”

Luther is an acclaimed crime drama from the BBC that has aired thus far for five seasons, between 2010 and 2019. It centers on DCI John Luther (Elba), a murder detective perpetually drawn into the darkness of the crimes he’s investigating. The series has earned 11 Emmy nominations to date, along with other accolades; for his starring turn, Elba has won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, along with a Royal Television Society Best Actor Award.

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis are set to join the film, though details about their characters have not been disclosed.

Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC. Cross and Elba are also producing, along with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment. Dan Finlay is exec producing for Chernin Entertainment, along with Kris Thykier and BBC Studios’ Priscilla Parish.