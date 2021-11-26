IDFA Winners; Continental Entertainment Hire; ‘The Light In The Hall’ Series; Naomi Kawase UNESCO Role; Carlos Saura Tallinn Prize – Global Briefs

‘Mr. Landsbergis’ Wins At IDFA

Documentary festival IDFA has unveiled its award winners for this year, with Sergei Loznitsa’s Mr. Landsbergis winning Best Film. Elsewhere, Diem Ha Le won Best Directing for Children Of The Mist, Danielius Kokanauskis won Best Editing for Mr. Landsbergis, and Ruslan Fedotow won Best Cinematography for Where Are We Headed. Click here to see the full list of winners from the festival’s various competitions on IDFA’s website.

Sreyashii Sengupta joins Continental Entertainment

Singapore-based media and entertainment firm Continental Entertainment, which specializes in distributing Indian movies and TV in Asian markets, has named Sreyashii Sengupta as CEO for Southeast Asia. Sreyashii previously led Darpan Global for more than a decade and has distributed 95 movies during her career. She is also an ambassador of the Asian Academy Creative Awards, supported by The Infocomm and Media Development Authority (IMDA) Singapore, for the territories of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Cambodia. Continental Entertainment’s first theatrical outing since the lockdown was Hindi-language action pic Sooryavanshi.

‘The Light In The Hall’ Sets Cast

Alexandra Roach (Killing Eve), Iwan Rheon (Misfits) and Joanna Scanlan (After Love) will lead the cast of The Light In The Hall (Y Golau), a 6 x 60-minute psychological thriller commissioned by Welsh public broadcaster S4C. Written and created by Regina Moriarty, the show will be directed by Andy Newbery and Chris Forster and will be filmed in both English and Welsh. The story follows the aftermath of a murder. Duchess Street Productions, Triongl and APC Studios are producing in association with Channel 4 and Sundance Now which will broadcast in the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Naomi Kawase UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has appointed Japanese film director Naomi Kawase as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural and Creative Industries. The position is in recognition of Kawase’s commitment to culture and creativity at the service of the development of more just societies, especially for girls and women, and of her support for the organization’s objectives. “There is something beautiful about the world of film,” said Kawase. “It has the ability to suspend time and space in such a way that we can relate and feel beyond differences of gender, sexuality, nationality, race and religion. I believe strongly in the power of creative expression. In times of inequality and discrimination, these spaces of expression turn our attention away from ourselves and force us to think for a moment about the ‘other’.”

Tallinn To Fete Carlos Saura

Estonia’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival will present a Lifetime Achievement award to Spanish director Carlos Saura during this year’s festival. Saura’s latest feature, The King Of All The World, will have its European premiere in the Official Selection – Out Of Competition at Black Nights today, November 26.