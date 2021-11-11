‘I Love A Mama’s Boy’, ‘Extreme Sisters’ & ‘sMothered’ Renewed By TLC

EXCLUSIVE: TLC has picked up three of its most popular family and relationship series for new seasons. The Discovery-owned network has renewed I Love a Mama’s Boy for its third season, Extreme Sisters for a second season and sMothered for Season 4.

In their series premieres, the three ranked No. 1 in their time period among women and averaged over 1.4M viewers across platforms, per TLC.

“Each of these returning series deliver fresh twists on family and relationship programming,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. “Sometimes, loving someone can go a little too far, and these docuseries offer a front-row seat along with a zany combination of heart, comedy, excitement and even suspense. We know our fans relish in watching these relationships unfold, and we are brimming with excitement to revisit some of these cast members and meet new ones.”

I Love a Mama’s Boy, a docuseries that looks at the interesting dynamics between men and their mothers who are a little too involved in their lives, averaged 1.45M P2+ in the second season, per TLC.

From identical twins to psychic sisters, Extreme Sisters viewers watch how the siblings are entwined in each other’s lives and relationships. Extreme Sisters is a top freshman series on cable in 2021 among women 18-34. The show also is strong on social, with a combined 20M Facebook and TikTok views, according to TLC.

sMothered features overbearing mothers who play a major role in their daughters’ lives. In its third season the series ranked No. 2 in its time period among women 25-54, according to TLC and Nielsen, and racked up 25 million Facebook video views.

Extreme Sisters is produced by Bodega Pictures, sMothered is from Bodega Pictures in association with NY Post Entertainment, and I Love a Mama’s Boy is produced by Magilla.