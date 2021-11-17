‘How I Met Your Father’: Hulu Reveals Premiere Date For ‘HIMYM’ Spinoff

Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spinoff How I Met Your Father is set to premiere on Jan. 18, 2022.

Patrick Wymore/Hulu

The news was announced in a video (above) featuring series stars Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Chris Lowell, and Tom Ainsley on Wednesday.

In How I Met Your Father, written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, in the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends – Jesse (Lowell), Valentina (Raisa), Charlie (Ainsley), Ellen (Tran) and Sid (Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Deadline recently announced exclusive the addition of Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall to the cast in the role of Duff’s Sophie in the future, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series.

Other recurring cast includes Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck.

Watch the cast announcement above.