‘How I Met Your Father’: Hilary Duff Debuts Alongside Cast In First-Look Photo

Hilary Duff and the cast of How I Met Your Father made their in-character debuts in a first-look photo released by Hulu on Thursday. The series is Hulu’s straight-to-series spinoff of the long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother.

Duff was joined by co-stars Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Chris Lowell and Tom Ainsley in the night shot taken to appear like they’re on the Brooklyn Bridge — it was actually taken on the Disney lot in Los Angeles.

In How I Met Your Father, written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, in the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends – Jesse (Lowell), Valentina (Raisa), Charlie (Ainsley), Ellen (Tran) and Sid (Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Deadline recently announced exclusive the addition of Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall to the cast in the role of Duff’s Sophie in the future, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series.

Although Hulu has not confirmed a premiere date for the spinoff, the streamer is targeting an early 2022 release.