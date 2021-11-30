‘Murder In The House Of Gucci’ Special Set For ‘Dateline NBC’ After Family Slams Lady Gaga Movie

The Gucci family is back in the news with the early success of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, and is presenting a special this week that looks at the clan’s business and the real murder portrayed in the film.

NBC said today that Murder in the House of Gucci will airs at 9 p.m. Friday. Watch a couple of clips from the program below.

In her first interview, the American ex-girlfriend of Maurizio Gucci discusses her five-year relationship with the fashion icon, which began before he ended things with Patrizia Reggiani, who later was convicted of arranging his 1995 murder. Sheree Loud tells Dateline correspondent Natalie Morales that Reggiani “was unkind, always put him down, didn’t want to do anything that he wanted to do. He said he didn’t love her anymore. He said he just had had enough.”

The program also features a network exclusive interview with Reggiani’s friend Pina Auriemma, who was convicted of helping her plan Maurizio’s murder.

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga as Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’ MGM

The announcement of the Dateline special comes a day after the real Gucci family slammed Scott’s film as “a narrative that is anything but accurate” and that it portrays “members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.”

As quoted in the Italian news agency ANSA, the family also chided “the indulgent tones towards a woman who — definitively convicted of having been the instigator of the murder of Maurizio Gucci — is painted not only in the film but also in the statements of the cast members as a victim trying to survive in a male and male chauvinist corporate culture.”

They also accuse the filmmaker of “stealing the identity of a family to make a profit.”

Oscar winner Scott replied Monday on BBC Radio, saying: “I don’t engage with that. You have to remember that one Gucci was murdered and another went to jail for tax evasion, so you can’t be talking to me about making a profit. As soon as you do that you become part of the public domain.”

Here are the clips from Murder in the House of Gucci: