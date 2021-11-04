Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

William Lucking Dies: ‘Sons of Anarchy’s Piney & Veteran Character Actor Was 80

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Eternals' Won't Play Saudi Arabia, Qatar & Other Countries; Pic Scoops $7.6M On Day 1 Overseas
Read the full story

‘Hot Pink’ YA Pilot Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar Not Going Forward At Amazon

Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has passed on Hot Pink, its YA pilot headlined by Sarah Michelle Gellar. Annapurna Pictures, which produced the pilot with Amazon Studios, may shop it to other platforms, I hear.

Loosely inspired by Elana K. Arnold’s National Book Award finalist What Girls Are Made Of, Hot Pink is a biting coming-of-age comedy created by Elisabeth Holm.

The pilot also stars Nina Bloomgarden, David Iacono, Mimi Davila, Dana Donnelly and Myra Molloy.

Holm is executive producing with director Desiree Akhavan and fellow executive producers Rebecca Green and Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Annapurna.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad