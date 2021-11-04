‘Hot Pink’ YA Pilot Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar Not Going Forward At Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has passed on Hot Pink, its YA pilot headlined by Sarah Michelle Gellar. Annapurna Pictures, which produced the pilot with Amazon Studios, may shop it to other platforms, I hear.

Loosely inspired by Elana K. Arnold’s National Book Award finalist What Girls Are Made Of, Hot Pink is a biting coming-of-age comedy created by Elisabeth Holm.

The pilot also stars Nina Bloomgarden, David Iacono, Mimi Davila, Dana Donnelly and Myra Molloy.

Holm is executive producing with director Desiree Akhavan and fellow executive producers Rebecca Green and Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Annapurna.