Horror Movie ‘They Crawl Beneath’ Sells To Well Go USA For North America — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Film Mode Entertainment has sold North American rights to horror-thriller They Crawl Beneath to Well Go USA.

Starring are Michael Pare (The Lincoln Lawyer) and Joseph Almani (Law of Attraction). Pic follows Danny (Joseph Almani), a young cop working on his uncle Bill’s (Michael Pare) classic vintage car on a secluded ranch when a major earthquake hits. Uncle Bill is crushed, and Danny becomes trapped under the car, creating a claustrophobic nightmare. The situation intensifies when something horrifying emerges out of the cracks in the ground that leaves Danny fighting for his life.

The movie is directed by Dale Fabrigar, produced by Suzanne DeLaurentiis, executive-produced by Kevin Goetz and co-executive-produced by Stephen Hornyak and Neil Goetz.

Film Mode is showing first-look footage to buyers during this week’s virtual AFM. Pic set for release in 2022.

“We’re very excited to team up with FME to bring this film to North American audiences,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO at Well Go USA. “They have a knack for bringing innovative new stories to life for audiences worldwide, and this weaving of creature feature horror with a disaster-thriller backdrop undoubtedly positions ‘They Crawl Beneath’ as an engaging, nail-biting entry to the horror genre.”

“Kevin and Suzanne have produced a phenomenally entertaining film. There is no better partner than Doris and her team at Well Go to bring this wild ride to audiences,” said Epstein.