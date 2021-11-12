Horror-Comedy ‘Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break’ Lands U.S.-UK Deal

EXCLUSIVE: UK-based distribution company Alarm Pictures has acquired U.S. and UK rights to horror-comedy Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break.

The black comedy, directed by In The Earth DoP Nick Gillespie, made its world premiere at SXSW where it won a Special Jury Award, and also screened in competition at Fantasia and Toronto After Dark Film Festival where it won seven awards including Best Film, Audience Award, Best Comedy and Best Screenplay.

Starring are Tom Meeten (Paddington) as Paul Dood, Katherine Parkinson (The It Crowd), Kris Marshall (Love Actually), Alice Lowe (Hot Fuzz), Pippa Haywood (Bridgerton), Steve Oram (Paddington), Mandeep Dhillon (After Life), June Watson (Chernobyl), Johnny Vegas (Home From Home) and Kevin Bishop (The Kevin Bishop Show).

The film follows a weedy charity-shop worker who is set on winning the big national talent show. But when the actions of five selfish people cause him to miss his audition, he sets out to seek deathly revenge. It’s one lunch break, five spectacular murders.

The deal was negotiated by Alarm Pictures’ MD Alex Mandell and Concourse Media CEO Matt Shreder.

Alarm is planning a Q2, 2022, release. The indie company recently expanded its footprint into the U.S. marketplace where it plans to release 30 films per year.

“Paul Dood is a fresh and exciting genre bending rollercoaster; it’s pure fun and energy. I knew in Nick we had a talent in which there were echoes of an early Edgar Wright. I am simply so excited to bring this film to audiences in both the US and the UK,” said Mandell.

“Alarm is the perfect partner for Paul Dood and we look forward to working with him throughout the release to ensure its success here in the states and across the pond,” added Shreder.