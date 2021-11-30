Social Media Marketing And Production Company Home Brew Promotes Sam Gibney To President

Terry Hines & Associates CEO, Grant Nemirow announced that former head of Motion Design and Executive creative director at Home Brew, Sam Gibney, has been promoted to President of digital marketing and production.

Now in his ninth year with the company, Gibney played a vital role in developing and producing numerous digital, social and new tech strategies for the company’s diverse set of entertainment clients across television, film and streaming platforms.

Gibney said, “I am simply honored that the team here at Home Brew has entrusted me with moving the company forward with a new vision. I look forward to entering into an era of growth, creativity in new areas and above all, establishing an environment where this incredible team feels valued, heard and empowered to be the best. A leader is only as strong as the backing of his/her team, I have that 1000% with Home Brew. Here’s to 2022.”

In his new role, Gibney will report to Nemirow and oversee steady growth both domestically and on a global level. This includes building upon Home Brew’s already existing A-list client base, as well as nurturing those relationships. Additionally, Gibney will oversee the implementation of new innovative business structures that utilize emerging technologies and platforms to be used within the company’s current development and production portfolio.

Nemirow said, “ Sam has proven to be a natural leader who drives growth from creative abundance. He speaks about his vision in a way that all can understand and comes from a place of humility that has proven to empower those around him to find their greatness. His promotion to President is hard-won, and it’s evident by the respect, admiration and trust of his team and we look forward to seeing his leadership further itself as we are creating a new era for Home Brew that encompasses groundbreaking, inspirational and innovative work.”

Home Brew recently oversaw social campaigns for Tom & Jerry: The Movie (Warner Home Media), Nobody (Universal), Shrill (Hulu), Zach Snyder’s Justice League (HBO Max) and more. Other Home Brew clients include Amazon prime video, Universal, DreamWorks, Sony, Disney, Nintendo of America and more.