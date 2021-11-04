Holiday-Themed Candy House Unscripted Series Heads To Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has ordered Christmas-themed unscripted property series Candified: Home for the Holidays.

The streamer has picked up the four-part series and will launch it on December 1.

The series follows Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life, in time for the holidays.

Candified also stars Chris Fernandez, Genevieve Chan, Amanda Touch, D. Micah Lindsey, Basia Whitely, Caroline Habash, and Mandy Bui.

It is produced by Bright Spot Content, the All3Media-backed production company behind Hulu’s Baker’s Dozen. It is exec produced by founder Sandy Varo Jarrell as well as Suzanne Rauscher and Brian Robel.

It is Hulu’s latest food-based series and comes after the recent launch of David Chang’s The Next Thing You Eat as well as Taste The Nation.