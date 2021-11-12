Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’: Disney+ Prepping Series Adaptation Of Fantasy Books

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

MGM Wins 4-Bidder Battle For Jason Momoa-Dave Bautista Buddy Action-Comedy Pitch
Read the full story

‘Hocus Pocus 2’: First Look At Disney+ Sequel Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy

Hocus Pocus 2
Disney+ via Twitter

Disney+ has dropped a first-look image of Hocus Pocus 2, the horror comedy sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, all reprising their roles from the original movie. The sequel is set to premiere on the streamer in fall 2022. You can see the photo below.

The sequel has three young women accidentally bringing back the Sanderson Sisters (Midler, Parker and Najimy) to modern day Salem. They must then figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

Cast also includes Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Juju Brenner, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

Hocus Pocus 2 is directed by Anne Fletcher, written by Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. Filming on the movie is underway in Rhode Island.

Disney+

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad