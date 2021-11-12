‘High Heat’: Kaitlin Doubleday, Dallas Page, Ivan Martin, D’Ambrosio Twins & Dylan Flashner Board Action Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Action comedy High Heat has added Kaitlin Doubleday (Empire), Dallas Page (The Devil’s Rejects), Ivan Martin (Billions) twins Chiara (Diary of a Future President) and Bianca D’Ambrosio (Parks and Recreation), and Dylan Flashner (The Card Counter) to its cast.

The actors will appear alongside previously announced cast members Olga Kurylenko and Don Johnson.

The recently-wrapped heist film directed by Zach Golden (The Escape of Prisoner 614) takes place over a single night and follows Ana (Kurylenko), a meticulous chef with a hidden past, and her husband Ray (Johnson), a schmoozy serial restaurateur. When the local mafia shows up to burn down her restaurant as part of an insurance scam, Ana defends her turf and proves her knife skills both in and out of the kitchen.

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing the film, penned by James Pedersen, with Jesse Korman and Zola Elgart Glassman of Yale Productions.

Michael J. Rothstein is exec producing with Matt Helderman and Luke Taylor of Bondit, Jason Kringstein, Scott Levenson, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Gregory & Anne Ruden, Stephen Katzman, Richard Switzer, Tyler W. Konney, Megan Kelleher & Jeffrey B. Larson, Lisa D’Ambrosio, Nicole Delmonico, Peter Anske and Faisal Mahmood.

“I’m so grateful for the incredibly collaborative and talented cast and crew in bringing this hilarious, high-action story to life, and am so proud of the film we’ve come together to make,” said Golden.

“We are very excited to round out the cast with such talented performers to support the performances of Olga and Don,” added Levine and Beckerman in a joint statement. “We believe they will make the perfect additions to the project, on and off camera.”

Doubleday is represented by Paradigm and MPG Management; Page by Unbreakable Talent; Martin by Untitled Entertainment; Chiara and Bianca D’Ambrosio by Savage Agency; Flashner by AKA Talent Agency.