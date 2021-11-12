Henry Zaga And Giulia Be To Star in Netflix Pic ‘Beyond The Universe’

Skip to main content
Henry Zaga, Giulia Be

Netflix has set Henry Zaga and Giulia Be to star in the new Brazilian rom com, Beyond the Universe, which starts shooting this month in São Paulo. The film is written and directed by Diego Freitas and will premiere on the platform in 2022.João Miguel, Othon Bastos, Rita Assemany, Leo Bahia, Viviane Araújo, Isabel Fillardis, Adriana Lessa, Denise Del Vecchio and João Côrtes are also on board.

The story follows a pianist Nina (Be) who must overcome the challenges of dealing with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can attack any part of the body – the kidney, in her case. The young woman is surprised by a strong connection with Gabriel (Zaga), one of the doctors on the team who take care of her, and who will help her overcome her insecurities in the struggle to play on stage with a huge orchestra in São Paulo.

The pic is produced by Camisa Listrada. André Carreira and Luciano Reck will exec prodce.

