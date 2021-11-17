‘Hello Tomorrow!’: Jacki Weaver Joins Billy Crudup In Apple Series

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is set for a key role opposite Billy Crudup in Apple TV+ original series Hello Tomorrow!, from MRC Television.

Created, written and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who will serve as showrunners, directed and executive produced by Jonathan Entwistle and executive produced by Stephen Falk, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world. It revolves around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who also executive produces, stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Weaver will play Barbara Billings, Jack’s caustic and manipulative mother.

2020-21 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders

In addition to Crudup and Weaver, the ensemble cast includes Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nick Podany and Dewshane Williams.

Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein also serve as executive producers through their banner Mortal Media. MRC Television is the studio.

Oscar-nominated for her work in Silver Linings Playbook and Animal Kingdom, Weaver is filming Limelight and eOne’s coming-of-age dark comedy Wildflower. On television, she was most recently seen in a guest-starring role in Yellowstone and as Lillian in Perpetual Grace, LTD. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Elevate Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson.