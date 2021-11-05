Hello Sunshine And Jennifer Siebel Newsom Team on Documentary ‘Fair Play’

EXCLUSIVE: Hello Sunshine and Jennifer Siebel Newsom have partnered on a feature documentary, Fair Play, inspired by the New York Times bestselling author Eve Rodsky’s book, Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much To Do (And More Life to Live).

“It is ironic that the last frontier of equality is in the place closest to us — our homes. In the journey to fairness in my own relationship, I met countless couples throughout the country and the world facing the same issues,” said Rodsky. “In a time of so much pain in the world, it has been truly inspiring to see stories of growth, love and fairness captured so beautifully.”

Siebel Newsom will direct with Hello Sunshine. Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s Head of Unscripted, Sara Rea, are executive producing the project on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Siebel Newsom is also writing and producing the documentary, which is being produced in partnership with The Representation Project.

“If the COVID-19 pandemic has not made it clear how damaging it is to society when we render care and domestic work invisible, I am not sure what else will,” said Siebel Newsom. “We need a care revolution once and for all where women’s domestic work is seen and valued, where women have more time to pursue their passions, and where men are able to step into and build more caring relationships at home. I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Eve Rodsky and Hello Sunshine on this journey to awaken consciousness and inspire major cultural shifts towards gender equity at home. The time for Fair Play is now.”

The documentary, follows three families on their journey to better balance their home life. The film illustrates how they aren’t really fighting about the dishes in the sink. They are fighting about much bigger issues; problems that affect millions of couples and families across the country and even the globe. Immersed in these couples’ lives, the viewer sees their struggles, but also their triumphs. They learn how communication and a plan can have a life-changing impact, creating more fun and connectedness with the most important people in their lives, their families. The film features stories from couples around the country and expert interviews with doctors and policy experts, including Melinda Gates and U.S. Representative from California’s 45th district, Katie Porter. This timely film was taped during the pandemic, just as this urgent issue, and life-at-home, magnified in real time.

“For every woman who has thought, ‘I have no time for myself,’ or ‘this isn’t what I signed up for,’ Eve Rodsky has been there. Her deep dive into this issue has uncovered some very real solutions! Eve tells her story with heart, vulnerability, compassion, and humor,” said Rea. “The global pandemic multiplied these issues exponentially. We are at a critical juncture. It is time to put our families first. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a talented filmmaker and a powerful voice for women, to expand the story of Eve’s groundbreaking book.”

Published in 2019, the book quickly became a New York Times bestseller as well as being selected by Reese’s Book Club. The groundbreaking book was a Fast Company World Changing Idea finalist and has been covered nationally by Good Morning America, Today, NPR, The Wall Street Journal, and more.

Siebel Newsom is the First Partner of California, an influential advocate for gender equity, and an award-winning filmmaker. She has written, directed and produced several critically-acclaimed documentaries including Miss Representation and The Mask You Live In. Rodsky is the New York Times bestselling author of Fair Play and its highly anticipated follow-up, Find Your Unicorn Space: Reclaim Your Creative Life in a Too-Busy World (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, December 28, 2021).

