‘Hellbound’ & ‘Arcane’ Top Weekly Netflix Top Ten TV List

Arcane and Korean supernatural series Hellbound have jumped to the top of Netflix’s new weekly top ten television list.

The live-action drama, which is based on the League of Legends videogame, was watched by Netflix subscribers for 38.4M hours between November 15 and 21. But it was outgunned by Netflix’s latest Korean thriller, Hellbound, which was watched a total of 43.5M hours in the same period.

Hellbound, which stars Yoo Ah-in and Kim Hyun-Joo, is about a group of supernatural angels appearing out of nowhere to condemn people to hell.

It was another big week for foreign-language titles on the streamer with the second season of Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow being watched for 38.6M hours, beating the second season of Tiger King, which with 30M hours watched was the second top English-language title.

The third season of Narcos: Mexico, which topped the first list last week, is third followed by Maid, the third season of You, Cowboy Bepop, the fourth season of Dynasty, the second season of Locke and Key and season two of You and the fifth season of Big Mouth (full numbers below).

On the foreign-language side, Hellbound and The Queen of Flow were followed by Squid Game, The King’s Affection, Carinha de Anjo, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, the first season of The Queen of Flow, Love Never Lies and Yo Soy Betty, La Fea.

Netflix Top 10 – November 15 – 21 (hours)

English-language:

Arcane – 38.4M

Tiger King (s2) – 30M

Narcos: Mexico (s3) – 27.5M

Maid – 23.9M

You (s3) – 23.5M

Cowboy Bepop – 21.6M

Dynasty (s4) – 15.1M

Locke & Key (s2) – 12.3M

You (s2) – 11.7M

Big Mouth (s5) – 11.4M

Non-English-language:

Hellbound – 43.5M

The Queen of Flow (s2) – 38.6M

Squid Game – 30.4M

The King’s Affection – 15.6M

Carinha de Anjo – 13.2M

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha – 13.2M

The Queen of Flow – 9.7M

Love Never Lies – 8.4M

Yo Soy Betty, La Fea – 7.8M