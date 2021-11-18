Helen Mirren To Receive SAG Life Achievement Award

Helen Mirren will receive this year’s SAG Life Achievement Award and will be presented with the prize during the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on February 27.

The award is given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession”.

Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy winning actress Mirren becomes the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient with a total of 13 SAG nominations and five SAG Actor wins to her name.

Mirren is currently filming Golda, in the title role of Israel’s first female prime minister Golda Meir, which revealed a first look yesterday. She is also set to host Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, a four-part competition series premiering on November 28.

Taking her first major film role back in 1969 in Age Of Consent, Mirren broke through in The Long Good Friday in 1980. She received her first Oscar nomination in 1995 for The Madness Of King George and her first win in 2007 for The Queen, a role for which she also won the SAG prize.

“I am honoured to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award,” said Mirren. “Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me.”

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher added “Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent. Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II. She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances.

“I’ve always felt a kinship with Helen. She’s the Queen of England and I’m the Queen of Queens. She won an Oscar and I’m left-hander of the year. It’s uncanny. And, it is my deep, personal honor to be the first to congratulate Helen as the 57th recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.”