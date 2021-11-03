‘Heels’ Renewed For Season 2 By Starz; Trey Tucker & Robby Ramos Upped To Series Regulars

Heels will tap in for Season 2 as Starz has renewed the rookie wrestling drama that premiered in the summer.

Also, Trey Tucker and Robby Ramos have been upped from recurring to series regular-roles for the second season, playing Bobby Pin and Diego Cottonmouth, respectively. Production will begin next year.

Heels revolves around the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals (Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig) war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

Starz

Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Roxton Garcia and Chris Bauer also star in the series produced by Lionsgate in association with Paramount Network Television.

Mike O’Malley will return for Season 2 as showrunner and executive producer and will reprise his role as Charlie Gully on the series written, created and executive produced by Michael Waldron. Peter Segal, who directed several episodes in the show’s first season, also serves as executive producer alongside Julie Yorn, Christopher Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley.

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season.”