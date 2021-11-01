HBO Max Acquires Season 2 Of ‘David Makes Man’, Five ’90s-Era WBTV Sitcoms

HBO Max has inked with deal with corporate sibling Warner Bros Television to stream Season 2 of the current OWN drama David Makes Man along with five ’90s-era Black-themed series: Hangin” with Mr. Cooper, In the House, The Jamie Foxx Show, Martin and The Parent ‘Hood.

All six series are available now on the streamer.

Season 2 of of OWN’s David Makes Man finds thirtysomething David (Kwame Patterson) as a rising businessman facing an opportunity that will change him and his community forever. The mounting pressure forces David to choose between the instincts that helped him survive or finding a new way to truly live. Arlen Escarpeta, Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Travis Coles and Cayden K. Williams also star.

‘Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper’ ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, which aired from 1992-97 on ABC, stars Mark Curry as a former college basketball superstar and ultimate prankster, who also happens to be the coolest substitute teacher around. Just out of school and on his own for the first time, Mark finds himself sharing a house with two women (Holly Robinson Peete, Saundra Quarterman). The cast also includes Nell Carter, Marquise Wilson, Dawnn Lewis, Omar Gooding and Luis Avalos.

In the House (1995-99, ABC) stars LL Cool J and Debbie Allen as a former pro-football player and a newly divorced mother with two children who try living together when they don’t even know each other. Lisa Arrindell Anderson, Kim Wayans, Maia Campbell, Jeffery Wood, Dee Jay Daniels and Alfonso Ribeiro also star.

The Jamie Foxx Show (1996-2001, The WB) follows Jamie Foxx as an entertainer hitting his stride both musically and romantically. The cast also includes Garcelle Beauvais, Christopher B. Duncan, Ellia English, Garrett Morris, Andy Berman.

‘Martin’ Warner Bros./ Courtesy: Everett Collection

Martin (1992-97, Fox) stars Martin Lawrence as a radio talk show host popular with his listeners because of his brash on-air style and personality. Tisha Campbell-Martin, Tichina Arnold, Thomas Mikal Ford, Carl Anthony Payne, Jonathan Gries, Garrett Morris, Angelina Estrada co-star.

The Parent ‘Hood (1995-99, The WB) stars Robert Townsend and Suzzanne Douglas star as parents desperately trying to keep up with their high-spirited children and the ever-changing realities of modern-day family life. Carol Woods, Kenny Blank, Reagan Gomez-Preston, Curtis Williams, Ashli Adams, Bobby McGee, Tyrone Dorzell Burton, Faizon Love, Kelly Perine also star.