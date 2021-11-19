You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Harry Styles ‘Eternals’ Character Starfox Gets His Own Poster From Marvel Studios

Attention, bedroom walls of those 12 and under: you’re about to be joined by a new poster.

Marvel Studios today released a poster for the Harry StylesStarfox” character from the new Eternals film. It’s the first officially sanctioned piece about his casting, which was one of the big surprises in the movie.

Styles briefly stepped into the MCU in the first of two bonus scenes that air after the credits.

The bonus post-credit scene shows Eros and Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt) appearing before Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), who are left confused and need assistance after Arishem the Judge (David Kaye) takes Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) to reckon for their actions.

Eternals tells the story of an immortal alien race that, after thousands of years, comes out of hiding to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. The cast also includes Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Harish Patel, and Kit Harington.

