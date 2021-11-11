Harrison Land Launches Non-Scripted Production Company, Inks Jupiter Entertainment First-Look Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Land is leaving In Pursuit with John Walsh producer Jupiter Entertainment to set up his own production company.

Land, who has spent ten years at the Sky-backed producer as SVP and exec producer, has established OverUnder Content and has negotiated a first-look deal with his former employer.

He brings with him his Jupiter colleague Katherine Grandy as VP, Production and Development,. Grandy has worked with the indie for seven years.

The company will focus on feature-length documentaries, true crime and talent-driven titles across all platforms. As part of his exit, Land will continue to oversee and exec produce certain Jupiter shows.

Land has been credited with helping Jupiter double in size, spearheading its productions such as ID Murder Mystery and Atlanta Child Murders for ID as well as Discovery+’s Broken Harts and Prisoner of Love and Curiosity’s Heval.

“OverUnder Content is fueled by a rigorous passion for ambitious and immersive storytelling,” said Land. “We’re thrilled to explore new worlds and uncover extraordinary narratives to create best-in-class content for our partners.”

“Harrison is a well-respected, experienced producer with an acuity for creating a compelling pipeline of content,” added Patrick Reardon, President of Jupiter Entertainment. “His career flourished at Jupiter, and I’m honored to partner with him as he embarks on this new chapter.”