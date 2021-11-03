Emmy-Winning ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Joins ITV/Masterpiece’s ‘Tom Jones’

Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has joined the cast of upcoming ITV/Masterpiece drama Tom Jones.

Waddingham, who won the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series Emmy for her role as Rebecca Welton in the AppleTV+ comedy, will play the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston in the Mammoth Screen production.

She joins The Rising’s Solly McLeod, who is playing the lead of Tom, and You Don’t Know Me’s Sophie Wilde, who is playing heroine Sophia Western.

Also starring are James Fleet (Bridgerton), Alun Armstrong (Breeders) and Olivier Award-winner Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley).

Based on the 1749 book and written by Vanity Fair’s Gwyneth Hughes, the show follows the rollercoaster story of the title character’s journey to find real life.

Executive producers are James Gandhi, Gwyneth Hughes, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece and Polly Hill for ITV. ITV Studios, which owns Mammoth Screen, is handling global distribution.