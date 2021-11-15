Comedian Hannah Gadsby Announces North American Tour & Dates For New Show, ‘Body Of Work’

Emmy-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby, who most recently made headlines when she slammed Dave Chappelle’s transphobic remarks as well as remarks made by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, has announced a 2022 North American tour for her new standup show, Body Of Work. Gadsby won an Emmy and a Peabody for her 2018 Netflix show Nanette.

After touring her critically-acclaimed Douglas in 2019 and then recording the show for Netflix in Los Angeles, Gadsby hunkered down in Australia, sheltering from the global pandemic and pondering what was next. “That ponder is now a show,” said the comedian of Body Of Work.

She debuted Body of Work in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the UK in July of this year, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The show’s North American tour begins on April 16 in Boston, then wends its way through D.C., Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco and other cities before wrapping up on July 15 in Minneapolis.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to her standup work and Netflix specials, Gadsby played a character named “Hannah” on the Australian series Please Like Me and has hosted documentaries inspired by comedy art lectures she created to accompany collections at major galleries. Her first book, Ten Steps To Nanette, will be released through Ballantine.