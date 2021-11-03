‘Hanna’ To End On Amazon With Season 3

Hanna is coming to an end. The Amazon drama series will finish with its upcoming third season, Deadline has confirmed.

The action thriller, which comes from showrunner David Farr, launches its third season on the streamer November 24.

The series, based on the 2011 feature film directed by Joe Wright and starring Saoirse Ronan, follows the journey of Hanna (played by Esmé Creed-Miles), an extraordinary young woman who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin.

Hanna is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside to free herself from its grasp, all with the help of her previous nemesis, former CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together, they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission. But her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), and new foes are starting to suspect Hanna’s plot.

As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda, but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

Ray Liotta joins the cast for Season 3 as Gordon Evans, a respected former military man and intelligence operative who wields incredible insider power. Evans sees himself as a visionary with a rigid moral code, a true patriot who will do what needs to be done to protect his country.

Hanna is written by Farr, who also serves as exec producer. It is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television, and Amazon Studios. Tom Coan also exec produces with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements and Scott Nemes.

Farr told Entertainment Weekly that it was always the intention to wrap up with Season 3.

“If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed ‘the third act.’ I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc.”