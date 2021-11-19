Halle Berry Will Get The People’s Icon Award At 2021 People’s Choice Awards

NBC and E! announced today that Academy Award-winning actress, director, and producer Halle Berry will receive “The People’s Icon” award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B will present the award to Berry at the ceremony, honoring her for contributions in TV and film.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 7 at 9 PM ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Berry is making her directorial debut in the Netflix film Bruised, opening in theaters November 17, and on Netflix November 24. Cardi B and Berry teamed up to executive produce the film’s soundtrack, which features six original songs by award-winning and multi-platinum female artists, including a song by Cardi B.

“Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry,” said Jen Neal, EVP, entertainment live events, specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming.

“In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children, and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with ‘The People’s Icon’ award.”

Berry’s career highlights include her performance in Monster’s Ball, which earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, the first Black woman to receive that honor. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in Frankie and Alice. She also earned an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and NAACP Image Award for her performance in HBO’s telefilm, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, which she also produced.

Most recently, Berry filmed Netflix’s The Mothership, which she stars in and executive produced, and will be seen in Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi epic Moonfall for Lionsgate, in theaters February 2022.

Outside of her filmography success, Berry is an active supporter of the Jenesse Center in Los Angeles, which supports victims of domestic violence and aims to change the pattern of abuse in the lives of women and children. Further, Berry joined forces with Novo Nordisk and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to launch the Diabetes Aware Campaign, and has supported a vast amount of charities and organizations.

The People’s Choice Awards and Live from E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards are produced by Den of Thieves, with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski.