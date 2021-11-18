‘Hailey’s On It’: Animated Comedy-Adventure Starring Auli’i Cravalho In Title Role Gets Disney Series Order

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Branded Television has given a series green light to Hailey’s On It!, an original animated comedy-adventure, from longtime writing and producing partners Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton (Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, Prince of Peoria) and Disney Television Animation. Auli’i Cravalho (Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana) voices the title character, Hailey; along with Manny Jacinto (Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, The Good Place) as Scott, Hailey’s best friend; and Gary Anthony Williams (The Boondocks) as Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future. The series is slated to debut in 2023.

Created and executive produced by Bunje and Stanton, Hailey’s On It! follows Hailey Banks (Cravalho), a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging (and sometimes impractical) tasks in order to save the world. Hailey will be pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness within as she systematically conquers her fears, whether she is winning a sand-building competition, wrestling a honey badger, eating a raw onion, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend, Scott (Jacinto).

“Nick and Devin began their writing careers at TVA nearly 15 years ago and have now come full circle returning to their TVA roots to launch their first animated series,” said Meredith Roberts, SVP and general manager, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television. “The series’ fast-paced comedy, heart and grounded stories about two best friends, who happen to get caught up in extraordinary circumstances, made it a perfect fit for Disney.”

In addition to Stanton and Bunje, Howy Parkins (Disney Junior’s The Lion Guard) is co-executive producer and supervising director, Wade Wisinski (The Owl House) is producer, Karen Graci (Tuca & Bertie) is story editor and Lee Ann Dufour (The Breadwinner) is art director.

Cravalho is repped by Gersh and Stagecoach Entertainment. Jacinto is repped by Alchemy Entertainment, CAA, Principals Talent and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Williams is repped by APA and El Centro Management.