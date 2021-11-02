Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edgar Ramírez To Star In Isabel Coixet’s ‘Nobody’s Heart’ – AFM

Loki star Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Girl on the Train’s Edgar Ramírez are to star in passionate love story Nobody’s Heart from The Bookshop director Isabel Coixet.

London sales house WestEnd Films has this week launched international sales on the pic, which enters production in January in Portugal and is being introduced at the American Film Market. CAA Media Finance is representing North American sales.

Adapted from William Boyd’s short story Cork and based on the life of celebrated Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa, the film follows Lily (Raw), who is forced to confront the sudden and devastating death of her husband. She inherits his cork factory and begins to form an unexpected, highly charged relationship with his enigmatic co-worker, igniting repressed imagination and passion, and discovering unknown truths about both herself and her late husband.

The film is set against the backdrop of Lisbon in the 1930s, with Coixet directing and John Fiedler producing.

Coixet said: “This is a fascinating, twisted and sexually charged love story between two characters sharing a unique passion with the background of Portugal in the 1930s.

“After reading William Boyd’s script, I completely fell in love with the story and I know there’s a hunger out there for these stories.”