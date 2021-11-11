Griersons: BBC And Netflix Neck-And-Neck; Bectu To Share Bullying Stories; Ramseys Land BBC2 Show; Kwai Ups Stèphanie Carrère – Global Briefs

Grierson Awards: Netflix And BBC Neck-And-Neck

Netflix was nearly neck-and-neck with the BBC at last night’s Grierson Awards, winning five gongs including for David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet in Best Single Documentary – Domestic. The streamer was only one behind the BBC’s six wins as the pair dominated on a night where the BBC tends to be out in front. Netflix’s other victories came for Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell (Best Music Documentary), Athlete A (Best Sports Documentary), My Octopus Teacher (Best Natural History or Environmental Documentary) and A Love Song For Latasha (Best Short). BBC2 doc Once Upon a Time in Iraq won two awards (Best History Documentary and Best Documentary Series) while all other BBC awards went to BBC4 shows. Channel 4 won for The School That Tried To End Racism (Best Constructed Documentary Series) and Yinka Bokinni (Best Documentary Presenter), while Sky’s single gong was Sky Arts’ The Painter and The Thief (Best Arts Documentary).

Bectu To Share Bullying Stories Next Week

UK broadcasting union Bectu will next week highlight anonymous stories of bullying in the non-scripted TV industry across social media to “amplify the voices of workers” as it relaunches its Unseen on Screen campaign. Bectu’s Unscripted TV Union kicked off the campaign last year but said it still receives weekly calls about bullying behaviour on set. The campaign is being relaunched six months after the allegations against Kidulthood creator Noel Clarke by 20 women, which he denies. People can submit their stories here.

Chris And Rosie Ramsey Land BBC2 Show

Married Comedians Chris and Rosie Ramsey are converting their Sh**ged.Married.Annoyed. BBC Sounds podcast into a comedy entertainment series for BBC2. Airing in 2022, Starstruck producer Avalon is behind The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show, which will see the pair joined by a celebrity couple each week to poke fun at life, relationships, parenting and everything in between. The BBC said the Sh**ged.Married.Annoyed. podcast has had 90M downloads worldwide.

Fremantle’s Kwai Ups Stèphanie Carrère As Thomas Bourguignon Departs

Fremantle-owned French producer Kwai has promoted Producer Stèphanie Carrère to replace the outgoing Founder and MD Thomas Bourguignon, who is to focus on writing and directing. Carrère’s credits include The Last Wave and Baron Noir and she is currently developing a new drama series for a French national broadcaster. Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle COO and CEO Continental Europe, said she had been a “pivotal” member of the team since joining in 2010, adding: “With her extensive production experience and knowledge of the industry, I’m confident that Stèphanie will continue to guide Kwai forward as one of France’s leading producers of exceptional drama”.