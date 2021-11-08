‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Greg Tarzan Davis Joins ABC Medical Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Meet Grey’s Anatomy‘s newest resident. Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick) is joining the venerable ABC medical drama in a recurring role.

Davis will play Jordan Wright, a resident in Minnesota. He’s a charming, confident young doctor who is always ready for a challenge, which makes him Dr. Marsh’s (Scott Speedman) favorite resident. Jordan crosses paths with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) on a case she’s brought in on.

Davis’ character will be introduced in the December 9 episode. Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy is headed into another big crossover event with Station 19 this Thursday, which has been teasing a death within the ranks of the firefighter drama. (Watch the trailer below.)

Davis was most recently seen alongside Harrison Ford and Dan Stevens in The Call of the Wild and will next be seen opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7. In TV, he recently recurred on Freeform’s Good Trouble and had a guest-starring role in All Rise. He’s repped by ICM Partners and DiSante Frank & Company.

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s longest-running and top-rated scripted series, was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Beers and Mark Gordon are executive producers. Debbie Allen is the producing director and executive producer. Grey’s Anatomy is produced by ABC Signature, a division of Disney Television Studios.