Greg Kinnear To Make Broadway Debut As Atticus Finch In ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

Greg Kinnear will make his Broadway debut as Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of the classic Harper Lee novel To Kill a Mockingbird, replacing outgoing star Jeff Daniels in January.

Daniels, who originated the role when the play opened on Broadway in 2018 and returned when the production resumed performances after the Covid shutdown, will make his final appearance as Atticus on January 2. Kinnear begins performances on January 5.

Prior to the shutdown, the role was played by Ed Harris, with Kinnear originally set to take over in spring 2020. That plan was interrupted when the Broadway shutdown commenced in March 2020; Daniels and original cast member Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout agreed to return to the show for limited engagements upon Broadway’s reopening.

Kinnear’s casting was announced today by producer Barry Diller.

Kinnear was Oscar-nominated for his performance in As Good as It Gets and nominated for two primetime Emmys (Modern Family, The Kennedys). After finding initial success as the host of TV’s Talk Soup from 1991-95, he segued to an acting career that included roles in You’ve Got Mail, Mystery Men, Nurse Betty, We Were Soldiers, Auto Focus, The Gift, Someone Like You, Little Miss Sunshine, Baby Mama, and House of Cards. He’ll next be seen opposite Courteney Cox in the Starz comedy series Shining Vale and with Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser in the Apple drama series In With The Devil.