Greenwich Entertainment Acquires Ilinca Calugareanu Doc ‘A Cops And Robbers Story’, Sets January Release

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Ilinca Calugareanu’s documentary A Cops and Robbers Story, with plans for a day-and-date release January 14.

The film’s subject is Corey Pegues, who in the 1990s found himself embroiled in a life of crime as a member of New York’s City’s infamous Supreme Team gang. After a near-death incident forces Pegues away from the streets, he unexpectedly emerges as a rising star in the NYPD. But when his former life is revealed, Pegues’s police career is threatened, raising the perennial question of who deserves – and who doesn’t deserve – a second chance in life.

The feature which made its world premiere at DOC NYC 2020 was produced by Mara Adina, Calugareanu’s collaborator on the 2015 doc Chuck Norris vs. Communism. Brenda Robinson exec produced with Julie Parker Benello, Nion McEvoy, Erika Olde, John Battsek, Jonathan Stanners and Abbas Nokhasteh.

“The making of A Cops and Robbers Story has been a wonderful four-year journey,” said Calugareanu. “We are so excited that Corey’s incredible story is going out into the world to as wide an audience as possible, especially at this critical time, when unfortunately, these issues remain so relevant.”

Indie distributor Greenwich handled the release of Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi’s Oscar-winning box office hit Free Solo, and recently unveiling the filmmakers’ latest effort, The Rescue, to the highest per-theater average for a documentary in two years. Other Greenwich releases include Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, from Oscar winners Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman; Andrew Slater’s Echo in the Canyon; Isabel Coixet’s The Bookshop, starring Emily Mortimer and Bill Nighy; and Madeleine Olnek’s Wild Nights with Emily, starring Molly Shannon.

Upcoming releases include Debbie Lum’s Try Harder! and Camilla Nielsson’s President.

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition of A Cops and Robbers Story with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.