‘Great Balloon Bomb Invasion’ Doc Lands At Discovery+ From Objective Media Group America

EXCLUSIVE: The general wisdom is that the United States mainland was not attacked during World War II.

However, a new documentary launching on Discovery+, from Objective Media Group America, highlights that this isn’t technically true.

The streamer has ordered Great Balloon Bomb Invasion, a history special that will lift the lid on a relatively lesser known attack on U.S. soil by the Japanese.

Between 1944 and 1945, the Japanese launched more than 9,000 bomb-rigged balloons across the Pacific, resulting in six deaths in Oregon.

The ‘Fu-Go’ bombs reached as far east as Indiana and as far south as Texas, but only 300 have ever been found, leaving potentially thousands of bombs scattered across the country. In the doc, for the first time ever, an investigation is launched into the hidden history of this attack, with a high-tech hunt for the unexploded remnants.

Great Balloon Bomb Invasion, which launches on December 2, is produced by Objective Media Group America, the All3Media-backed production company behind series such as HBO Max’s 12 Dates of Christmas and TBS’ The Cube. It is exec produced by Stu Chait, Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith for Objective and John Slaughter, Igal Svet, and Howard Swartz for Discovery+ with Joe Mazzeo as co-ordinating producer.

Jilly Pearce, EVP, Objective Media Group America, said, “Great Balloon Bomb Invasion pulls back the curtain on a World War II secret that has left a dangerous legacy, still hidden in America’s backyard to this day. The story of these bombs has remained out of the public eye for 75 years and this special brings all of it, finally, to the surface.”